German pharmaceutical and life sciences company Bayer has entered into a collaboration and services agreement with biopharmaceutical firm CureVac on Covid-19 vaccine called CVnCoV.

As per terms of the deal, Bayer will extend its support for further development, supply and crucial territory operations of CureVac´s Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

By the end of this year, Bayer will provide its expertise and infrastructure in areas such as clinical operations, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical information, supply chain performance, as well as support in selected countries.

Bayer pharmaceuticals division president and Bayer board management member Stefan Oelrich said: “The need for vaccines against Covid-19 is enormous. We are therefore pleased to be able to provide significant support to CureVac, a leader in mRNA technology, in advancing the further development and supply of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.”

The deal allows CureVac to serve as the marketing authorisation holder for the product. Bayer will back CureVac with country operations within the European Union (EU) and selected additional markets.

Bayer has further options to serve as a marketing authorisation holder in other markets outside of Europe. Both firms intend to combine their capabilities to support CureVac in supplying hundreds of millions of CVnCoV doses across the globe, upon receiving approvals.

At present, CureVac is expanding its partner network for the development, production and distribution of its vaccine candidate. It is already working with Wacker and Fareva in Europe.

In December 2020, the company also commenced a global pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial with CVnCoV Covid-19 vaccine.

CureVac CEO Dr Franz-Werner Haas said: “Building on the positive data we have seen so far with CVnCoV, we now also have another strong partner on our side to get the vaccine to the people who need it following the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals.”

In October 2020, Bayer agreed to acquire US-based clinical-stage gene therapy company Asklepios BioPharmaceutical (AskBio) for up to $4bn.