AviadoBio has extended its exclusive licence agreement with King’s College London to apply the vMiX ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) gene-silencing platform across all human therapeutic areas.

The agreement broadens AviadoBio’s existing rights, which were previously limited to the development of gene therapies for neurological diseases under a 2020 agreement.

The vMiX platform leverages adeno-associated virus (AAV) as a delivery vector and harnesses the cell’s natural RNA interference process.

vMiX enables sustained silencing of disease-causing genes after a single dose.

The system can target up to three genes at once and includes an option to perform both silencing and replacement by incorporating an additional transgene within the construct.

For safety and precision, gene silencing can be localised to specific tissue or cell types through the use of tailored promoters.

This expanded licensing arrangement enables AviadoBio to explore strategic partnerships and collaborations for broader applications, including cardiovascular, nephrology, and oncology indications, as well as other fields outside its current central nervous system (CNS) portfolio.

AviadoBio CEO Lisa Deschamps said: “vMiX is a versatile RNAi platform with potential applications that extend well beyond the neurodegenerative indications where we have demonstrated its initial therapeutic potential.

“Expanding our vMiX licence positions us to maximise the value of vMiX as a platform technology while we maintain focus on advancing our core neuroscience pipeline.

“We see clear opportunities to partner with companies best positioned to advance vMiX-enabled programmes across cardiovascular disease, nephrology, oncology and other indications beyond our therapeutic focus.”

The announcement follows recent preclinical data for AVB-406, AviadoBio’s lead vMiX-enabled candidate.

The data, presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2026 Annual Meeting, showed up to 80% dose-dependent Microtubule-Associated Protein Tau (MAPT) knockdown in the brain.

AviadoBio has been developing its discovery engine for the vMiX platform since 2020, utilising in silico, in vitro and in vivo design to accelerate progress toward first-in-human trials.