AstraZeneca has announced a $2bn investment plan to expand its biomanufacturing presence in the US state of Maryland, aiming to support 2,600 jobs at its Frederick and Gaithersburg sites.

The investment covers both expansion of the Frederick biologics manufacturing facility and a new plant construction in Gaithersburg, targeting operational readiness by 2029.

The Frederick site, which produces biologics used in autoimmune, cancer, rare disease and respiratory treatments, will almost double its commercial manufacturing capacity through the planned expansion.

It will generate 900 construction roles and 200 skilled jobs.

AstraZeneca will also build a new manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg to develop and supply new molecules for use in clinical trials.

This site will back 1,000 construction-related jobs, create 100 new jobs and retain 400 existing roles.

Both facilities will utilise data analytics, advanced AI and automation, and will be designed to comply with high environmental standards.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot stated: “Today marks a landmark moment for Maryland and American patients. As the state’s largest biopharmaceutical employer, we are deepening our long-standing commitment to Maryland – supporting 2,600 jobs, catalysing economic growth and bringing our extensive rare disease portfolio onshore for the first time.

“This investment strengthens the resilience of the US medicines supply chain and accelerates access to transformative therapies for patients across America and around the world.”

The latest development is part of AstraZeneca’s $50bn investment initiative that was announced in July 2025.

It follows the expansion of the company’s existing manufacturing site in Coppell, Texas, the opening of a new cell therapy manufacturing plant in Rockville, Maryland, and the establishment of a new drug substance production facility in Virginia.

AstraZeneca’s US operations now cover 19 research and development, commercial and manufacturing sites, employ more than 25,000 staff and support 100,000 jobs. In 2025, it created $20bn of value for the US economy.