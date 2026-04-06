Aspect Biosystems has secured a C$79m($56.6m) investment from the Government of Canada to support a C$280m multi-year project aimed at advancing its pipeline of bioengineered cellular medicines for endocrine and metabolic diseases.

The project will enhance Aspect Biosystems’ clinical development capabilities and bolster its integrated platform for developing and manufacturing advanced cellular medicines.

The investment is in addition to the C$200m co-investment previously announced with the Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia in 2024.

Aspect Biosystems focuses on developing therapies intended to restore or supplement biological functions and deliver functional cures for complex, hard-to-treat diseases.

The pipeline leverages a platform that integrates proprietary AI-based bioprinting and hypoimmune cell engineering for creating immune-evasive cellular medicines.

The partnership announcement took place at Aspect Biosystems’ Vancouver headquarters with Canada Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Economic Development for Quebec Mélanie Joly in attendance.

Aspect Biosystems CEO Tamer Mohamed said: “This investment from the Government of Canada is a powerful vote of confidence and adds to the significant momentum at Aspect as we advance our bioengineered cellular medicines towards patient impact.

“We have built a truly world-class team with deep cell therapy development expertise and recently entered a new phase of our partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop curative medicines for diabetes, integrating key stem cell and hypoimmune cell engineering technologies under Aspect’s leadership.

“With this investment and the deepening of our partnership with the Government of Canada, we are taking a major step toward building a generational company anchored in Canada and delivering life-changing therapies to patients around the world.”

Earlier this year, Novo Nordisk and Aspect Biosystems commenced a new phase in their ongoing partnership focused on curative cellular medicines to treat diabetes.