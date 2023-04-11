Asieris Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary granted drug distribution license

Asieris Pharmaceuticals has announced that its subsidiary, Hainan Yahong pharmaceutical Trading (Hainan Asieris) was granted the drug distribution license by the Hainan Provincial Drug Administration in China.

The receipt of the drug distribution licence by Hainan Asieris is an important step towards improving drug circulation services, standardising management, and promoting drug imports and distribution in the future.

This is expected to boost the quality and brand value of Asieris’s products, and market competitiveness.

Asieris vice president of marketing department Jiang Xinming said: “Obtaining the GSP (Good Supply Practice) certification is an important milestone in Asieris’ ongoing efforts to improve its commercialisation strategy, which in turn helps the company unlock more opportunities and resources in the market.

“We will also continue to improve our service level, promote our commercialization strategy, and provide patients with higher quality medical services and more competitive drug products. Through these practices, we will become a leading enterprise in the field of urologic and reproductive cancer treatment.”

Earlier, with the support of pilot policy of China’s Hainan province, Asieris’ drugs – Hexvix, a drug for bladder cancer, and single-use cystoscop Uro-G and electronic endoscope image processor Uro-3500 for diagnosis of bladder cancer, were introduced in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pioneer Zone in the province.