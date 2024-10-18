AscellaHealth has acquired CHAPPER healthcare, a specialty pharmaceutical wholesaler, distributor and services provider, for undisclosed amount.

The acquisition bolsters AscellaHealth’s capabilities to serve international manufacturers and patients in more than 70 countries across the EU, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas.

CHAPPER healthcare is involved in the import and export of direct to hospital and non-registered medicines.

It provides whole range of logistical solutions in the supply of medicines to the UK and global healthcare market.

CHAPPER healthcare’s global network sources and procures a wide range of products, manages shipping processes, temperature controls, customs regulations.

Manufacturers of specialty drugs stand to benefit from supply management of named patient medicines, including unlicensed and orphan drugs for rare diseases.

AscellaHealth chairman and president Bill Oldham said: “The integration of CHAPPER healthcare into the AscellaHealth organisation consolidates overall global market leadership, unlocking new opportunities for market access and product commercialisation throughout the global life sciences industry.

“Our combined experience, expertise and capabilities strengthen the AscellaHealth customer value proposition for delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions and providing our market-leading patient support programs throughout the world.”

AscellaHealth CFO Mario Patone said, “A strategic transaction in the U.K. with access to global markets underscores our shared commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, driving business growth and expanding our international presence. This acquisition will significantly accelerate the global market reach and operational scale of both organisations.”

CHAPPER healthcare, which was established in 1975, is a founding member of EUROPACCESS, a partnership of seven European firms (Ilapo, Intsel Chimos, Tetrago, Pharma International, Lenis and Euraxi), offering optimised and quicker access to European healthcare systems by backing its manufacturer partners in the distribution of their medicines.

The service offerings cover the drug lifecycle, right from early access, through dossier filing to post-marketing authorization distribution.

CHAPPER healthcare CEO Jonathan Chapper said, “We are excited about the opportunity to join forces with the impressive AscellaHealth team and advance global access to vital medicines, particularly in times of urgent need.

“This is an opportunity to further strengthen our international market impact and serve the expanding AscellaHealth partner portfolio. Together, we are positioned to accelerate our mission of breaking down barriers to care while driving meaningful and sustainable advancements in the global specialty pharmaceutical landscape.”