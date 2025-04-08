ALX Oncology has received investigational new drug (IND) application clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ALX2004, a new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) aimed at treating solid tumours that express the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).

ALX2004 has been designed using the company’s topoisomerase I inhibitor payload platform to enhance anti-tumour activity and improve patient outcomes in EGFR-expressing tumours.

The molecule, developed entirely within ALX Oncology’s laboratories, features an engineered antibody backbone to optimise anti-EGFR activity, a stable linker, and a topoisomerase I payload that is expected to produce an enhanced bystander effect.

Based on the FDA clearance, the company anticipates the commencement of Phase I clinical trials for ALX2004 in mid-2025.

Initial safety data from these trials are expected to be available in the first half of 2026.

ALX Oncology CEO Jason Lettmann said: “Clinical advancement of our first ADC and the first drug candidate developed on our proprietary linker-payload platform is an important milestone in our mission to deliver breakthrough therapies that will help transform the future of cancer treatment.

“We meticulously designed all aspects of ALX2004 – the antibody backbone, linker and payload – to optimise the targeted delivery of a powerful chemotherapy payload to tumour cells while minimising systemic toxicity.”

EGFR is a protein found on the surface of cells that plays a crucial role in regulating cell growth. Its overexpression is associated with multiple tumour types, including colorectal carcinoma, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

It has been validated clinically as a therapeutic target, with several targeted antibodies and small molecules approved by the FDA.