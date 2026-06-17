Simulations Plus has entered a definitive agreement to be purchased by affiliates of Altaris in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $375m.

Under the deal, Simulations Plus shareholders will receive $18.50 per share, representing a 26% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price as of 15 June 2026.

The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the acquisition, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. Completion of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Altaris plans to combine Simulations Plus with Chemical Computing Group (CCG), a company in its portfolio. CCG provides advanced molecular design software for clients in the pharmaceutical, chemical and materials sectors.

The combination aims to build a more comprehensive biosimulation platform for drug discovery and development, supporting customers throughout the entire research and development life cycle.

Following the closing of the acquisition, Simulations Plus is expected to become a privately held subsidiary of Altaris. The company’s main office will remain in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Once the process is finalised, Simulations Plus’ shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Simulations Plus develops model-informed and AI-driven drug development software.

Its platforms, including GastroPlus, the Monolix Suite, ADMET Predictor, and the quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology (QSP/QST) platform, are widely used by large pharmaceutical companies, contract research organisations, and regulatory agencies.

CCG’s flagship product, the molecular operating environment, has been adopted in the global biopharma sector for more than 30 years.

Simulations Plus CEO Shawn O’Connor said: “The life sciences industry is at an inflexion point, as software and services are rapidly evolving toward integrated, AI-driven platforms, cloud-based infrastructure, and more predictable, subscription-based business models.

“This transaction provides immediate and certain value to Simulations Plus stockholders, and we believe the transaction will better position us to serve our customers and accelerate innovation across product offerings.”

Financial and legal advisers for the transaction include Morgan Stanley and Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch for Simulations Plus, alongside Truist Securities; JP Morgan Securities; Bass, Berry & Sims; and Kirkland & Ellis for Altaris.

In March 2026, Simulations Plus announced strategic partnership programmes with three pharmaceutical businesses to advance AI-enabled modelling in drug development.