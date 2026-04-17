Aligos Therapeutics has signed an exclusive licence agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech for the development and commercialisation of pevifoscorvir sodium in Greater China for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

This territory includes Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and Taiwan. The focus of the partnership is to address the needs of more than 90 million people affected by HBV in this region.

Under the agreement, Aligos will receive an upfront milestone payment of $25m.

The company remains eligible to receive up to $420m in additional clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones, along with tiered, high single-digit royalties on net sales in Amoytop’s licensed areas.

Aligos retains all rights for the development and commercialisation activities of pevifoscorvir sodium outside of Greater China, specifically in Europe, Japan, South Korea, and the US, and will conduct clinical trials in Greater China.

The company expects this deal to extend its current cash, cash equivalents, and investments into the fourth quarter of 2026, based on its existing operating plan.

Pevifoscorvir sodium is a potential first-in-class capsid assembly modulator (CAM-E) being developed to treat chronic HBV.

It is being assessed in the Phase II B-SUPREME study at present, which compares it to tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF). The second interim analysis is expected during the second half of 2026, with final top line data anticipated in 2027.

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech chairman and CEO Sun Li said: “Aligos is at the forefront of HBV innovation, and we are pleased to deepen our partnership with this outstanding team. We believe pevifoscorvir sodium has the potential to transform chronic HBV suppression, and we are proud to license this important programme for Greater China.

“As we continue to build our portfolio, including the Aligos-partnered ASO and approved PEGBING therapy, we look forward to exploring combination approaches that deliver meaningful benefits to patients across the region.”

Closing of the agreement is expected within 30 days, subject to Xiamen Amoytop Biotech shareholder approval.