Agilent Technologies has expanded its collaboration with Monash University Malaysia (MUM) for the establishment of the MUM Proteomics & Metabolomics Platform (MUMPMP)-Agilent BioDiscovery Hub.

The initiative aims to enhance biotechnology research and innovation in the region.

The new memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed to mark the 15-year collaboration between the two organisations.

The agreement highlights Agilent’s ongoing support for research and development (R&D) in rapidly growing Asian markets.

As part of the renewed partnership, Agilent will provide advanced equipment, including its Revident Quadrupole Time of Flight liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC/MS) systems, the 1290 Infinity III High-Performing LC series and the 5977C Gas Chromatography/MSD.

These instruments will be placed at the new hub to facilitate research programmes, workshops, the development of applications and scientific training.

The partnership is intended to expedite R&D in small and large molecule analysis, supporting progress in the pharmaceutical, biomedical and molecular biology sectors.

Department of Molecular Epidemiology & Translational Medicine and the MUM Proteomics & Metabolomics Platform director and Biomedical Science senior lecturer Dr Syafiq Asnawi stated: “The MUMPMP–Agilent BioDiscovery Hub strengthens Monash’s position as a regional leader in proteomics, metabolomics and biotechnology innovation.

“By combining Agilent’s state-of-the-art technologies with Monash’s research excellence and multidisciplinary ecosystem, we are empowering our scientists and partners to drive impactful solutions for Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region.”

Agilent, which has operated in Malaysia for more than two decades, continues to support the country’s scientific development through partnerships with academic institutions and workforce training initiatives.

Agilent Technologies Asia Pacific sales vice-president Bharat Bhardwaj stated: “At Agilent, we support Monash University in enhancing biological research through proteomics, metabolomics and lipidomics.

“The BioDiscovery Hub will drive scientific progress, talent development and creating long-term value for customers and partners.”