AGC Biologics is set to expand its Cell Line Development Centre of Excellence through a partnership with ATUM for integrating the Leap-In transposase expression platform into its services.

With this collaboration, drug developers get access to the technology, which is designed to increase yields and reduce the time required to reach clinical trials.

The ATUM’s transposase-based platform is offered through AGC Biologics.

The company provides a variety of cell line development solutions for customers. These options address needs ranging from complex molecules that require rapid development to projects where flexible timelines are acceptable.

The partnership leverages cell engineering expertise to support the development of antibodies for oncology, viral infection treatment, and immune system modulation.

The Leap-In technology enables stable DNA integration into host cell genomes, supporting rapid creation of productive and genetically stable cell lines.

This platform can reduce development timelines by an average of three months, with stable pools that closely predict final clonal line titres, thereby allowing earlier commencement of analytical activities and critical process development.

AGC Biologics’s chief technical officer Kasper Møller said: “We are acutely aware of the dual pressures our customers face: the need to innovate with increasingly complex molecules, and the simultaneous demand to get to the clinic faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

“Our partnership with ATUM is a direct response to that need. We are not just adding a new technology; we are providing our customers with more options and flexibility. Our plan is to fully integrate the miCHO and Leap-In technologies and continue to optimise them, ensuring we can help our partners navigate their challenges and succeed.”

Incorporating the ATUM platform expands the cell line development services portfolio, providing tailored solutions for timelines, specific molecules, and budgets. These services are accessible at AGC Biologics’ facilities in Europe, Asia, and the US.