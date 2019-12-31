Acceleron Pharma has entered into a pulmonary research and discovery collaboration agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics.

As part of the collaboration and licence agreement, the companies will work together to detect small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways linked with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space.

Acceleron Pharma CEO Habib Dable said: “This collaboration brings together Fulcrum’s skill in identifying drug targets based on modulation of genetic pathways associated with disease and Acceleron’s deep expertise in TGF-beta superfamily signalling in an effort to generate potentially disease-modifying therapeutics.”

As per terms of the deal, Acceleron can use Fulcrum’s product engine and target identification platform to identify small molecules that control the expression of genes known to impact specific pathways linked with a pulmonary disease of interest.

The partnership will focus on the identification of therapeutic targets and small molecule drug candidates for those targets.

Acceleron will take responsibility for all development and commercialisation activities for any potential therapeutics detected through the platform.

Under the deal, Fulcrum will secure a one-time and upfront payment of $10m, in addition to reimbursement for relevant research and development (R&D) costs.

Fulcrum will also secure research, development and commercial milestone payments of around $295m for the first commercialised product, as well as up to $143.5m additional milestone payments for all subsequent commercialised products.

Fulcrum will also be eligible to secure tiered royalty payments in the mid-single-digit to low double-digit range on net sales.

Fulcrum Therapeutics CEO Robert Gould said: “This collaboration builds on and extends the proven potential of our platform to identify therapies that can address the root cause of diseases, including our progress with losmapimod, currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for FSHD and extensive pre-clinical and early-stage research targeting other genetically defined diseases.”

Acceleron is involved in the discovery, development and commercialisation of therapeutics for the treatment of serious and rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics works on the development of products for genetically defined rare diseases.

In April this year, Fulcrum Therapeutics acquired all worldwide development and commercialization rights of investigational drug losmapimod from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).