Vertex has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a transaction valued at nearly $10bn, or $8.8bn net of estimated cash acquired.

Approved unanimously by both companies’ boards, the acquisition will see Vertex pay $85.00 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of Crinetics.

It is expected to close in the third quarter (Q3) of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and shareholder consent from Crinetics.

The transaction adds two main endocrinology assets to Vertex’s portfolio.

Crinetics’ Palsonify (paltusotine), a once-daily oral therapy for adults with acromegaly, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2025 and also by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in April 2026.

Acromegaly is a rare condition usually caused by a pituitary tumour that leads to excess growth hormone secretion.

The company’s pipeline also includes atumelnant, a once-daily oral adrenocorticotropic hormone receptor antagonist in Phase III development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

CAH is a chronic genetic disorder characterised by impaired cortisol synthesis and excess androgen production.

Vertex has stated that the acquisition is anticipated to contribute to its revenue growth from the ongoing launch of Palsonify, and that atumelnant, if approved, could also generate significant revenue in CAH and potentially in Cushing’s syndrome.

The two assets together are projected by the companies to have a combined annual peak sales potential exceeding $5bn.

Vertex intends to fund the acquisition with a mixture of cash on hand and debt, supported by a fully committed bridge financing of $4.5bn from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding.

Vertex CEO and president Reshma Kewalramani said: “Crinetics is an excellent strategic fit for Vertex, with its focus on serious diseases in speciality markets with significant unmet need, well-understood causal human biology, and potentially best-in-class medicines that could deliver transformative benefit to patients.

“We are also excited by the significant potential of atumelnant to transform the treatment landscape for CAH, setting a new standard of care where patients do not have to choose between managing their excess adrenal androgens and enduring the side effects of high-dose steroids.”

In April 2026, Halozyme Therapeutics’ subsidiary Halozyme Hypercon signed a global exclusive partnership and licence agreement with Vertex for the Hypercon technology.