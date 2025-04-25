Tempus AI has entered into strategic partnerships with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI to develop a multimodal foundation model in oncology.

This initiative aims to harness biological and clinical insights, identify new drug targets, and create therapeutics for the oncology sector.

The collaboration will leverage de-identified oncology data of Tempus to build the model, which, once completed, will be shared among the companies to progress their efforts in enhancing individual care.

The multi-year agreements between the companies include an investment of $200m in data licencing and model development payments to Tempus.

Additionally, the partnership is expected to utilise the AI-enabled platform of Tempus and a multimodal data repository to propel therapeutic programmes in oncology globally.

The partnership with AstraZeneca builds on an existing strategic collaboration established in 2021.

AstraZeneca Oncology research and development (R&D) chief AI and data scientist Jorge Reis-Filho said: “Cancer drug discovery and clinical development are being transformed by the ability to analyse vast amounts of rich data using artificial intelligence.

“We are excited to collaborate with Tempus and Pathos to advance our data and AI-driven R&D strategy through the development of a multimodal oncology foundation model that we believe will accelerate and increase the probability of clinical success across our diverse pipeline.”

Tempus is focusing on progressing precision medicine, employing AI. The company’s multimodal data libraries and operating system are designed to facilitate the data to be accessible and actionable.

Tempus AI CEO and founder Eric Lefkofsky said: “Tempus has spent the last decade investing billions of dollars into collecting the necessary data needed for a foundation model of this kind to take shape. We look forward to working with AstraZeneca and Pathos to apply AI-enabled solutions to advance therapies in an effort to help patients live longer and healthier lives.”