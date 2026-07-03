SK bioscience is set to lead the Gates Foundation-fundedResearch Optimization & Trial Outcome Recommender (ROTOR) project, an AI-based platform aimed at reducing uncertainty in vaccine-development decisions.

The project will involve collaboration with global health organisation PATH and consulting firm Slalom.

The initiative seeks to create a platform that uses AI to analyse a wide range of scientific, immunogenicity and clinical datasets produced during vaccine research.

It aims to aid researchers in making evidence-based decisions, especially around advancing to costly and lengthy Phase III clinical trials, a step complicated in several vaccine areas, such as rotavirus, due to lack of validated immune correlates and inconsistent assay results.

The ROTOR platform will initially be developed and validated using rotavirus vaccine datasets and experience from SK bioscience and PATH.

Project leaders aim to build a scalable solution that could later be applied across various vaccine types and disease areas.

According to SK bioscience, reusable elements of the platform could facilitate broader adoption in the vaccine development sector, particularly helping researchers in low- and middle-income countries.

The company noted that pharmaceutical firms typically rely on Phase II data to decide about progressing to large-scale Phase III studies.

By applying AI to extensive research datasets and integrating diverse evidence sources, the ROTOR platform is intended to generate structured insights to support vaccine development strategy.

SK bioscience has previously worked with international health agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SK bioscience CEO Jaeyong Ahn said: “This project represents a new approach to reducing uncertainty in vaccine development through AI and enabling more scientific and efficient decision-making. Through this consortium, we aim to drive innovation in vaccine R&D while contributing to improved vaccine access worldwide.”

In May 2026, SK bioscience signed a vaccine technology transfer and manufacturing agreement with Colombia’s state-owned pharmaceutical company VECOL, becoming part of the country’s $260m vaccine localisation initiative.