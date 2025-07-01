Simtra BioPharma Solutions has constructed its new production manufacturing facility in Halle, Germany campus.

The move is said to bolster the company’s North America and Europe presence, meeting the worldwide demand for critical injectable therapeutics.

This expansion has enlarged the total production area at the company’s Halle site to nearly 12,000m2, employing 950 staff members.

The addition of over 1,800m2 to the facility is expected to create 150 new employment opportunities, enabling the company to offer quality, flexible drug product manufacturing services for complex molecules.

The expanded facility will enhance Simtra’s capabilities in prefilled syringe and highly potent vial fill/finish services.

Additionally, the site now features four new freeze dryers, totalling to 15. Freeze drying is said to be a technique for maintaining the stability of sensitive molecules.

Simtra BioPharma Solutions CEO Franco Negron said: “With this expansion in Halle, we are in a great position to help our clients accelerate development of new therapies, such as targeted cancer treatments, and deliver these critical drugs to patients sooner.

“With the opening of this new facility, we are delivering on our promise to our customers. This state-of-the-art facility further builds out our expertise in large-scale vial filling for liquid and lyophilised products, as well as prefilled syringes, which is a new technology for our Halle site.”

With over 65 years of sterile injectable manufacturing expertise, the independently owned contract development manufacturing organisation provides current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) sterile fill and finish, technical know-how, and a partnered approach to back the strategic objectives of the customers.