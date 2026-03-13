PsiQuantum and the National Cancer Center Japan have entered a collaborative research agreement to drive advancements in utility-scale quantum computing within drug discovery and oncology.

The partnership aims to investigate ways to implement quantum computing solutions throughout the healthcare value chain, with a focus on resource allocation, research and development, and patient outcomes in cancer care.

Within this collaboration, PsiQuantum will work with the National Cancer Center Japan to further fault-tolerant quantum algorithm development, as well as jointly develop clinically relevant quantum applications.

The initiative also involves other pharmaceutical companies in Japan. PsiQuantum’s software suite, Construct, will be used during the partnership.

Construct is a secure platform built for designing, analysing, and optimising algorithms for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Utility-scale quantum computers are expected to enable chemically accurate molecular simulations with greater efficiency. This advancement could accelerate drug discovery processes, reduce research costs, and address real-world healthcare challenges.

PsiQuantum quantum applications vice-president Sam Pallister said: “PsiQuantum is proud to work alongside the National Cancer Center Japan as we explore what utility-scale quantum computing will be able to deliver in designing new treatments for the benefit of researchers and patients.

“Once deployed, utility-scale quantum computers will accelerate research and development that transforms how we develop new medicines—and partnerships like these are critical for making sure providers are equipped to take full advantage of this technology.”

National Cancer Center Hospital East’s global oncology director Dr Takayuki Yoshino said: “We are thrilled to partner with PsiQuantum on leveraging quantum computing technology to address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare.

“Together, our teams are poised to conduct innovative research and unlock new solutions at the intersection of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and quantum computing.”