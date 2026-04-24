OZMOSI and Planview have formed a partnership to support pharmaceutical organisations by integrating Ozmosi’s structured, machine-readable clinical datasets with Planview’s AI-driven portfolio planning platform.

The initiative aims to link external scientific data with internal R&D planning by creating a unified system that supports decision-making, improves market forecasting, and helps prioritise strategic investments.

By uniting external clinical insights with internal R&D processes, the integration aims to ensure that planning is based on real-world clinical developments rather than projections alone.

Ozmosi delivers clinical trial, drug development, regulatory, and scientific literature intelligence using a standardised taxonomy while Planview provides a platform for modelling investment scenarios, aligning initiatives, and optimising resources.

The combined capabilities offer teams a clearer understanding of the R&D landscape, underpinned by clean, standardised data and advanced AI analysis.

Ozmosi president and founder Beau Bush said: “AI is only as powerful as the data that fuels it. Pharmaceutical organisations have no shortage of data, but too often it’s fragmented, inconsistent, and difficult to operationalise.

“By bringing Ozmosi’s structured data foundation together with Planview’s AI-driven planning capabilities, we’re enabling teams to move beyond disconnected analysis and toward truly integrated, forward-looking decision-making.”

Planview chief product officer Louise Allen said: “Strategic planning in pharmaceutical R&D is becoming increasingly dependent on advanced analytics and AI.

“Integrating Ozmosi’s clinical intelligence into Planview’s platform enables pharmaceutical leaders to make better decisions by combining trusted external data with AI-driven planning.”

Ozmosi’s dataset includes information from over 800,000 clinical trials, more than 35,000 drugs, and 4,000 diseases and conditions, unified from clinical trial registries, regulatory filings, scientific literature, company disclosures, and industry announcements.

Integrating this intelligence into Planview’s platform enables pharmaceutical and biotech organisations to assess competitive landscapes, track clinical trends, and model portfolio outcomes.

The partnership aims to bring accuracy and standardisation to pharmaceutical R&D strategy, combining internal portfolio analysis with a real-time view of external clinical data to guide future investment.