Novonesis and Novo Nordisk have formed a research partnership to investigate the role of the gut microbiome in sustaining metabolic health.

The gut microbiome is composed of microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, that naturally reside in the human gut.

The companies will work together to investigate solutions aimed at optimising and preserving metabolic health, thereby enhancing individuals’ well-being through the gut microbiome.

Synbiotic food supplements, consisting of prebiotics and probiotics, will be developed and evaluated for their potential to influence health parameters associated with metabolic health, such as cholesterol levels and blood glucose.

Probiotics are live microorganisms, whereas prebiotics serve as the nourishment that supports these beneficial microorganisms.

The collaboration aims to explore how the gut microbiome can be utilised to predict and monitor metabolic and overall health pathways in individuals.

The collaboration will investigate innovative biomarkers to assess the effectiveness of gut microbiome solutions.

Novonesis executive vice president Henrik Joerck Nielsen said: “At Novonesis, we are committed to advancing our understanding of the human microbiome and the crucial role it plays in digestion, immunity, mood, well-being, and much more.

“This new collaboration with Novo Nordisk enables us to deepen our understanding of the gut microbiome’s role in maintaining metabolic health and to identify innovative products that support it.

“Together, we will conduct research on the gut microbiome for predictive purposes and strive to create impactful biosolutions that enhance health and well-being throughout life stages.”

The World Health Organization defines obesity as a chronic, progressive disease linked to more than 200 possible health complications, including type two diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Novo Nordisk vice president professor Nadeem Sarwar said: “Obesity is a complex disease driven by multiple factors, including hormones and genetics, and we are becoming increasingly aware of the role the gut plays in maintaining metabolic health and thereby minimising the risk of developing obesity.”