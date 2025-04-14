Nona Biosciences has entered into a research collaboration with Atossa Therapeutics for the discovery of next-generation antibody therapies for treating breast cancer.

The partnership will leverage Nona’s two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) Harbour Mice platforms to detect next-generation therapeutic candidates.

The platform employs transgenic mice to produce fully human monoclonal antibodies in H2L2 format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format.

This approach is said to eliminate the need for further engineering or humanisation of the antibodies.

So far, the platform has been utilised in over 250 drug discovery programmes across various therapeutic areas.

Using the platform along with single B cell cloning technology is claimed to enable the development of therapeutic antibodies, expediting the discovery and development of drugs.

Nona offers integrated solutions from “Idea to IND” (I to ITM), encompassing all stages from target validation to preclinical research.

The company’s services include antigen preparation, animal immunisation, single B cell screening, antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment, and pharmacological evaluation, all supported by the Harbour Mice platforms.

Nona Biosciences Chairman Jingsong Wang said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Atossa Therapeutics to discover next-generation antibody therapies for breast cancer.”

“This partnership highlights the value of our proprietary Harbour Mice platform and reflects the industry’s growing demand for innovative antibody discovery solutions. With Nona’s industry-leading technology and expertise, we look forward to supporting Atossa’s exploration of antibody-based approaches within their oncology pipeline.”

In December 2024, Nona Biosciences entered into a research collaboration and licence agreement with Candid Therapeutics for the discovery of next-generation T-cell engagers (TCEs).

Under the deal, Nona is entitled to receive up to $320m, including an upfront payment and potential milestone payments.