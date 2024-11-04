NEOGAP Therapeutics has entered into a partnership with NorthX Biologics, a Swedish contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), to enhance the manufacturing strategies for its personalised cancer cell therapy.

This collaboration is set to streamline and scale up manufacturing of cell therapies for clinical trials in the future, with financial backing from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator programme.

NEOGAP Therapeutics is currently developing a cell therapy known as personalised tumour trained lymphocytes (pTTL).

Created to treat solid tumours, this therapy is designed to train the immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells by recognising the patient’s neoantigens.

pTTL is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial, evaluating the safety and tolerability of the product in advanced colorectal cancer patients.

The partnership’s intends to create a cost-effective production setup that can bolster both productivity and scalability.

The collaboration will involve a thorough analysis of the manufacturing protocols of NEOGAP, concentrating on strategies for scaling out and industrialising good manufacturing practice (GMP) processes.

These improvements are claimed to support large-scale trials and the subsequent commercialisation of the therapy.

By streamlining production processes and logistics, the alliance aims to increase resilience and cost-efficiency.

NEOGAP Therapeutics CEO Samuel Svensson said: ”Partnering with NorthX Biologics is an important step in preparing our therapy for future trials beyond the current Phase I study.

“We’re excited for our team to work closely with NorthX’s experts, combining our strengths to develop a scalable solution that will allow us to treat a larger patient population as we advance.”

NEOGAP Therapeutics’s approach is underpinned by two technologies: PIOR and EpiTCer. PIOR is a software that employs deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing data from the patient alongside machine learning algorithms to identify tumour-specific mutations.

NorthX Biologics CEO Janet Hoogstraate said: ”At NorthX Biologics, we are proud to be ’beyond CDMO’ – a proactive partner that actively contributes to the development of future medicines by collaborating with innovative companies like NEOGAP Therapeutics. Through our close partnership, we leverage our expertise and Innovation Hub to support at every stage. “