Mabwell’s wholly-owned subsidiary T-mab has signed an agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical for Albipagrastim alfa for Injection.

This agreement grants Qilu exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, enhance, utilise and commercialise Albipagrastim alfa for Injection in Greater China including Chinese Mainland, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

T-mab will potentially receive up to 500m yuan ($69m) upfront payment and sales milestones, along with royalties on net sales.

Albipagrastim alfa is a recombinant human serum albumin (HAS) or human granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (I) (G-CSF) fusion protein.

It will reduce the occurrence of infections by febrile neutropenia among adult patients who have non-myeloid cancers and are undergoing treatment with myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs known to have a high incidence of febrile neutropenia.

The injection was developed with albumin fusion technology by combining recombinant G-CSF and HSA, which results in increased molecular weight that not only inhibits the natural elimination process facilitated by G-CSF receptors but also extends the drug’s half-life in vivo.

Compared to human pegylated granulocyte colony stimulating factor (PEG-G-CSF) products, Albipagrastim alfa’s production process is more straightforward due to its reliance on HSA as a carrier protein via the Pichia pastoris expression system.

This method ensures product homogeneity, with an easy production process.

In May 2025, the company received marketing approval for Albipagrastim from China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to reduce the occurrence of infection by febrile neutropenia.

Mabwell has a pipeline of 16 products at various stages of research and development. Its portfolio includes 12 new drug candidates and four biosimilars.

The company focuses on oncology, immunology, bone disorders, ophthalmology, haematology, and infectious diseases areas.