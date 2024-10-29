Kivu Bioscience has completed a $92m Series A funding round, spearheaded by Novo Holdings to propel the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The investment round saw contributions from Gimv, HealthCap, Red Tree Venture Capital, and existing backers BioGeneration Ventures, M Ventures, and Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM).

The funds will be channelled towards advancing multiple oncology programmes into clinical trials.

Through this funding, Kivu also aims to advance its Topo1i-based ADC pipeline to clinics.

Kivu Bioscience president and chief operating officer Mohit Trikha said: “We’re excited to have the backing of this top-tier syndicate, who share our vision for developing kinder, gentler ADC therapies that are more effective and safer for cancer patients.

“Our next-generation ADCs address key limitations of current treatments, particularly by engineering stable ADCs we have the potential to reduce off-target side effects which in turn widens the therapeutic window. We are inspired by patients and driven by data to accelerate transformative medicines.”

The company leverages its Synaffix site-specific linker-payload technology, GlycoConnect, to develop ADC therapeutics.

The GlycoConnect technology attaches the linker to asparagine-297 to offer a “highly” homogenous product.

This technology is claimed to simplify manufacturing and enhance the ADC’s stability, to significantly reduce the risk of off-target side effects.

By improving the therapeutic gap, Kivu aims to improve the patient safety profile and address the high discontinuation and dose-reduction rates associated with current ADC treatments. This advancement could be crucial for the treatment of solid tumours.

Kivu is currently preparing to initiate Phase I trials for its lead candidate in 2025.