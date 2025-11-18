Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Halda Therapeutics (Halda) in a $3.05bn cash deal.

The acquisition brings Halda’s lead candidate, HLD-0915, a clinical-stage treatment for prostate cancer, into Johnson & Johnson’s oncology portfolio.

This once-daily therapy presents an opportunity to enhance patient outcomes via its targeted method of destroying cancer cells, which can address the ways in which some cancers develop resistance to therapies.

Halda is a biotechnology company in the clinical stage that utilises a platform known as Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimera (RIPTAC) to create oral, targeted treatments for solid tumours, such as prostate cancer.

Johnson & Johnson innovative medicine and research and development (R&D) executive vice-president John Reed stated: “Results seen with HLD-0915 demonstrate impressive preliminary efficacy and a strong early safety profile in prostate cancer.

“We are eager to accelerate the ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of HLD-0915 and progress a pipeline of novel product candidates based on RIPTAC technology.”

The acquisition also encompasses various earlier-stage candidates for lung, breast and other types of tumours.

Johnson & Johnson executive vice-president and worldwide chairman for innovative medicine Jennifer Taubert stated: “This acquisition further strengthens our deep oncology pipeline with an exciting lead asset in prostate cancer and a platform capable of treating multiple cancers and diseases beyond oncology, providing a potential mid and long-term catalyst for growth.

“We look forward to combining Halda’s pipeline, platform and people with our world-class R&D, commercial and manufacturing capabilities and advancing our goal of bringing these therapies to patients around the world.”

The acquisition adds new therapies with innovative and complementary mechanisms of action to Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio.

Halda’s pipeline of differentiated assets, if successful, will offer additional options for patients.

The transaction will be completed in the early 2026, pending antitrust approval and other standard closing requirements.