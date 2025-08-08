Intas Pharmaceuticals, in partnership with its worldwide subsidiaries operating under the brand Accord, has acquired Udenyca (pegfilgrastim) from Coherus BioSciences.

This acquisition expands Intas and Accord’s biosimilar portfolio approved by the FDA and expedites their growth in the global market.

With the acquisition, Intas’ US speciality business Accord BioPharma, continues Udenyca commercialisation.

Udenyca is available in a 6mg/0.6ml strength, offered in three patient-friendly administration options.

Accord BioPharma US president Chrys Kokino said: “The completion of the UDENYCA acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Accord BioPharma, as it not only strengthens our market presence but broadens our capabilities as we endeavour to innovate and expand in the biosimilar space.”

The acquisition expands Accord BioPharma’s product offerings.

Key Coherus employees across various functions, including marketing, sales, finance, quality and manufacturing and supply chain, who have joined Accord BioPharma, will play a key role in the continuity and transition of supply and services.

Accord EMENA executive vice-president Paul Tredwell said: “With the Accord Biopharma team now fully commercialising Udenyca in three different formulations, this development strengthens Accord’s offering and advances our goal of becoming the world’s leading supplier of pegfilgrastim.”

Udenyca is a leukocyte growth factor which is used for reducing the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancies.

These patients are receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.

It also aims to increase survival in patients who are exposed to myelosuppressive radiation doses, specifically in cases of Hematopoietic Subsyndrome of Acute Radiation Syndrome.

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan served as legal counsel to Accord and Intas for the transaction.