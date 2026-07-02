The deal includes a strategic equity investment by AimedBio in Inocras and a joint research agreement between the two companies.

Additionally, the whole genome sequencing (WGS) capabilities of Inocras will be integrated into AimedBio’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) clinical programmes.

The collaboration is designed to allow AimedBio to employ Inocras’ WGS technology, cancer intelligence platform and data analysis in its ongoing clinical trials.

This supports biomarker identification, patient selection and the discovery of new cancer targets.

Combining whole genome data with AimedBio’s drug development approach is expected to speed up clinical development and present more opportunities for precision oncology research.

Both companies also intend to assess possible joint commercial initiatives including connecting AimedBio’s screening services with Inocras’ diagnostic capabilities internationally.

Inocras CEO Jehee Suh said: “This partnership reflects what we have believed from the start, that cancer whole genome data has a role beyond diagnosing cancer. It can directly shape how new treatments are developed and identify which patients are most likely to benefit.

“Bringing our cancer intelligence platform into active clinical trials with AimedBio is an important step toward accelerating precision oncology and drug discovery, and we are happy to welcome them as a strategic partner.”

AimedBio CEO Nam-Gu Her said: “As ADC development grows more competitive, identifying which patients are most likely to respond to a given therapy becomes a decisive advantage.

“Inocras’ genomic capabilities will support biomarker research, patient stratification and the discovery of next-generation cancer targets, further strengthening AimedBio’s precision oncology platform.”