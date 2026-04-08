Halozyme Therapeutics’ subsidiary Halozyme Hypercon has signed a global exclusive partnership and licence agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the former’s Hypercon technology.

Vertex has licensed the technology for use in up to three drug targets, as part of the agreement.

The Hypercon microparticle platform enables hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics, aiming to reduce injection volume and facilitate at-home administration for patients.

Vertex will make an upfront payment of $15m to Halozyme, along with potential future milestone payments. Halozyme will also receive royalties on net sales of any products that are developed using the technology.

Halozyme Therapeutics president and CEO Helen Torley said: “This collaboration with Vertex underscores the versatility and potential of our Hypercon technology to enable small volume, patient-delivered next generation biologics.

“Vertex is a proven innovator with deep expertise, and we believe Hypercon can play an important role in supporting improved ease of patient access to targeted biologics that have the potential to advance innovation for patients with serious diseases.”

Halozyme’s Enhanze drug delivery technology, based on the enzyme rHuPH20, supports the subcutaneous administration of injected drugs and fluids to lower treatment burden and enhance convenience.

Enhanze has been involved in over one million patient lives through ten commercialised products across more than 100 countries, and is licensed to companies such as AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Roche, Takeda, and ViiV Healthcare.

Halozyme has expanded its drug delivery portfolio to include Hypercon, as well as Surf Bio’s polymer-based hyperconcentration technology, broadening the possibilities for subcutaneous biologics delivery.

In January 2026, Takeda announced a global collaboration and licence agreement with Halozyme to continue advancing vedolizumab with the latter’s Enhanze drug delivery technology.