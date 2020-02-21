British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has entered into a deal with Immatics Biotechnologies for the development of novel adoptive cell therapies for multiple cancer indications.

As per terms of the deal, Immatics will secure an upfront payment of up to $50m from GSK for two initial programmes.

Immatics has an option to secure more than $550m in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for each product. The company is also eligible to receive additional royalty payments.

The partnership will involve in the identification, research and development of next-generation T-Cell receptor (TCR) therapeutics to treat solid tumours.

Initially, the companies will develop autologous T-cell therapies, which will have an option to add allogeneic cell therapies through Immatics’ ACTallo approach.

GSK and Immatics will use TCRs detected by Immatics’ XCEPTOR TCR discovery platform and direct against two targets that have been discovered and validated by Immatics’ XPRESIDENT technology.

GSK has the flexibility to select additional target programmes under the collaboration. Immatics will secure option, milestone and royalty payments for each additional programme.

Immatics will be responsible for the development and validation of the TCR Therapeutics up to the designation of a clinical candidate.

GSK will take the responsibility to further develop, manufacture and commercialise TCR therapeutics. Immatics will also have a chance to co-develop one or more TCR Therapeutics including the carrying out of the first-in-human clinical trial upon the request of GSK.

Immatics CEO Harpreet Singh said: “We are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration with GSK – a partner who is already committed to adoptive cell therapies and TCR-T approaches.

“By combining Immatics’ world-leading target and TCR discovery platforms with GSK’s advanced manufacturing, development capabilities and a commitment to next-generation TCR-T technologies, both companies are joining forces to enable the development of effective novel therapies for cancer patients with high unmet medical need.”

Earlier this month, GSK collaborated with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop a vaccine for the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).