Golden Age Health (GAH) has secured exclusive rights to commercialise and promote Innostellar Biotherapeutics' first-in-class gene therapy candidate, LX-101, in mainland China.

Golden Age Health (GAH) has secured exclusive rights to commercialise and promote Innostellar Biotherapeutics’ first-in-class gene therapy candidate, LX-101, in mainland China.

This ten-year Promotional Services Agreement leverages GAH’s comprehensive patient-focused platform aimed at addressing needs throughout the patient journey for those affected by inherited retinal dystrophies due to RPE65 gene mutations.

Inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs), such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP), are genetic disorders that progressively lead to severe vision loss or blindness, often starting from childhood.

Golden Age Health CEO Francis Wan said: “Partnering with Innostellar positions GAH at the forefront of gene therapy in China’s rapidly expanding ophthalmology market.

“Our integrated approach aims to deliver sight-saving innovation to patients swiftly and comprehensively.”

An adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy, LX-101 delivers a functional RPE65 gene directly into retinal cells. This helps to restore the visual cycle in patients suffering with biallelic RPE65-mutation IRDs.

Currently, LX-101 is advancing through Phase III clinical trials in China, with top-line results expected by the Q4 of 2025 followed closely by a New Drug Application submission to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

GAH and Innostellar aim to “act with urgency” to bring the “life-changing” therapy to patients

Innostellar founder and CEO Dr Wang Fenghua said: “By collaborating with GAH, we ensure that LX-101 reaches patients across China quickly and, more importantly, at affordable prices for families, thanks to the efficiencies gained through local development and manufacturing. Facilitating patient access is at the core of our mission.”