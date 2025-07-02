Formycon has announced that Bioeq, the exclusive licencee for FYB201, has partnered with Bio Usawa Biotechnology to introduce the ophthalmic medicine in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Bioeq is also the exclusive holder of the global commercialisation rights for the medicine, Formycon’s biosimilar candidate for Lucentis (ranibizumab).

This agreement allows Bio Usawa to register and commercialise FYB201 as BioUcenta in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The medicine is developed by Bioeq, a joint venture (JV) between Formycon and Polpharma Biologics Group and is currently available in 21 nations.

FYB201/BioUcenta is a monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular oedema (DME) and other diseases such as diabetic retinopathy.

Formycon CBO Nicola Mikulcik said: “We are very excited to collaborate with Bio Usawa, who is a strong commercial partner with in-depth knowledge of the regional market and the specific requirements of the ophthalmology sector.

“This partnership represents a demonstration of the fulfillment of our joint mission to democratise access to high-quality, affordable, and proven biotherapies in low and middle income countries. This initiative should create the foundation of making essential medicines developed by Formycon available to the African continent.”

Although this therapy has been available in higher-income countries for nearly two decades, access for patients in Africa has been largely restricted due to high costs and limited availability, according to Formycon.

Bio Usawa co-founder, president and CEO Dr Menghis Bairu said: “By making ranibizumab accessible in Sub-Saharan Africa, we are empowering doctors to save the vision of millions, particularly those suffering complications from diabetes—a disease that is quietly but rapidly becoming one of Africa’s greatest health threats.

“Access to advanced biologic therapies should not be a privilege of geography or income. We are proud to work with Formycon to make this a reality for Africa — ensuring that patients, regardless of where they live, can receive the care they deserve.”