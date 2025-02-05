The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application of Auron Therapeutics’ oral KAT2A/B degrader, AUTX-703, allowing it to progress through clinical development for haematological malignancies.

Concurrently, the company also secured a funding of $27m in Series B round.

The proceeds are set to be utilised for progressing the therapy through a Phase I clinical proof-of-concept trial for acute myelogenous leukaemia (AML).

Enrolment of subjects for this trial is set to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

Also, the financing will be used to assess the therapeutic potential of targeting KAT2A/B in autoimmune conditions and progress efforts of drug discovery of EMT tumour targets which are detected using the AURIGIN Platform.

Leveraging this platform, the company developed and discovered the therapy.

Preclinical data was presented by the company last December, which demonstrated the therapy’s ability in offering a survival benefit in AML.

Additionally, Auron plans to investigate the therapy in individuals with solid tumours including neuroendocrine prostate and small-cell lung cancer.

DCVC Bio led the funding round, which also received the support from Arkin Bio Ventures, BrightEdge, the American Cancer Society’s investment arm; Apollo Health Ventures, Franklin Berger, Mubadala Capital, Casdin Capital, Qiming Venture Partners USA and Polaris Partners.

Auron Therapeutics CEO and founder Kate Yen said: “I’m proud of the work the Auron team has done establishing a strong product profile for AUTX-703, using an innovative approach to cell state biology to tackle some of the deadliest cancers.

“With the funding from this raise, we’re ready to advance AUTX-703 into clinical trials for haematological malignancies and evaluate the promising potential of KAT2A/B in treating inflammatory conditions, all in pursuit of our mission to deliver transformative medicines to patients.”