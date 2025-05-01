Pharmaceutical company Er-Kim has entered into an agreement with Puma Biotechnology for the distribution of the latter’s Nerlynx (neratinib), aimed at treating breast cancer, in certain Central Asian and Eastern European countries.

This agreement designates Er-Kim as the distributor for the therapy in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

The prescription medicine, Nerlynx, is intended for treating adults with early-stage human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive breast cancer after they have undergone the treatment of trastuzumab-based therapy.

Nerlynx functions by blocking HER2 to treat and reduce the spread of breast cancer.

Er-Kim CEO Cem Zorlular said: “While breast cancer affects individuals globally, treatment availability varies considerably across regions.

“That is why we are pleased to be working with Puma Biotechnology to support access to Nerlynx in Russia and most of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for patients with early-stage breast cancer. Er-Kim has a long history of providing treatments in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, particularly in women’s health.”

In February 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Nerlynx in conjunction with capecitabine for treating the adult population with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, who have undergone two or more anti-HER2-based regimens in metastatic setting.

A marketing authorisation for the therapy as the extended adjuvant treatment was granted by the European Commission (EC) in 2018, targeting adults with early-stage hormone receptor-positive HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, specifically for patients who are less than one year from finishing previous adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.

The FDA also approved oral neratinib in 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adults with early-stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, after an adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.