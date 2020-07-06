Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 based regimens.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan was granted accelerated assessment by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

Validation confirms that the application is complete and commences the scientific review process by the EMA’s CHMP. Accelerated assessment is granted by the CHMP to products expected to be of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation and can significantly reduce the review timelines.

“The accelerated assessment highlights the significant unmet need for patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer that trastuzumab deruxtecan aims at addressing,” said Gilles Gallant, BPharm, PhD, FOPQ, Senior Vice President, Global Head, Oncology Development, Oncology R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. “Trastuzumab deruxtecan is already available for patients in the U.S. and Japan, and we look forward to working with the EMA to bring this important new medicine to patients in the EU as quickly as possible.”

The MAA is based on the positive results from the pivotal phase 2 DESTINY-Breast01 trial of trastuzumab deruxtecan monotherapy in patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer who had received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. The results of the DESTINY-Breast01 trial are published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor growth-promoting protein expressed on the surface of many types of tumors including gastric, breast and lung cancers. HER2 overexpression is associated with a specific HER2 gene alteration known as HER2 amplification and is often associated with aggressive disease and poorer prognosis.

Approximately one in five breast cancers are HER2 positive.2,3 Despite recent improvements and approvals of new medicines, there remain significant clinical needs for patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer.4,5 This disease remains incurable with patients eventually progressing after available treatment.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in the U.S. only) is a HER2 directed ADC and is the lead ADC in the oncology portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo and the most advanced program in AstraZeneca’s ADC scientific platform.

ADCs are targeted cancer medicines that deliver cytotoxic chemotherapy (“payload”) to cancer cells via a linker attached to a monoclonal antibody that binds to a specific target expressed on cancer cells. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary DXd ADC technology, trastuzumab deruxtecan is comprised of a HER2 monoclonal antibody attached to a novel topoisomerase I inhibitor payload by a tetrapeptide-based linker.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan (5.4 mg/kg) is approved in the U.S. and Japan for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer who received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens based on the DESTINY-Breast01 trial.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan has not been approved in the EU, or countries outside of Japan and the U.S., for any indication. It is an investigational agent globally for various indications.

Source: Company Press Release