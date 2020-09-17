Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has agreed to collaborate with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and supply Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 in India.

As part of the partnership, RDIF will supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy’s, after securing regulatory approval in India.

Developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Sputnik V vaccine is currently being assessed in clinical trials to treat Covid-19 disease.

Based on the human adenoviral vector platform, the vaccine is said to be the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19.

The vaccine is expected to be available by the end of 2020 based on the completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said: “We are very pleased to partner with Dr.Reddy’s in India. Dr. Reddy’s has had a very well established and respected presence in Russia for over 25 years and is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India.

“India is amongst most severely impacted countries from Covid-19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option to India in the battle against Covid-19.”

According to RDIF, the results from the phase I and phase II clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine showed no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100% of participants.

The ongoing post-registration clinical trials involve around 40,000 volunteers, while over 55,000 volunteers have applied to participate in post-registration trials.

The first data from these studies are expected to be revealed between October and November this year.

Dr. Reddy’s co-chairman GV Prasad said: “We are pleased to partner with RDIF to bring the vaccine to India.

“The Phase I and II results have shown promise, and we will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against Covid-19 in India.”

In July this year, the US government has placed an order worth $1.95bn to Pfizer and BioNTech to procure 100 million doses of their BNT162 vaccine candidate for Covid-19.