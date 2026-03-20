Congruence Therapeutics has announced the completion of a $39.5m financing round to advance its portfolio of small molecule correctors into the clinic.

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The portfolio includes programmes targeting melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R)-deficient genetic obesity, glucocerebrosidase 1 (GBA1)-driven Parkinson’s disease, and Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The financing was co-led by Dimension and OrbiMed, with additional participation from Amplitude Ventures, BDC Capital’s Thrive Venture Fund, Driehaus, FSTQ, Investissement Quebec, Lumira and Silver Arc.

It will primarily fund the Phase I/Ib study of CGX-926, Congruence Therapeutics’ lead programme for MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, enrolling both healthy subjects and patients.

Congruence Therapeutics also plans to complete investigational new drug (IND)-enabling activities for two development candidates focused on GBA1-driven Parkinson’s disease and Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The company aims to submit clinical trial application (CTA) / IND applications for these programmes in early 2027.

Congruence Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Dr Clarissa Desjardins said: “Our mission is to translate biology, chemistry and protein structural insights into medicines that address disease at its molecular origin.

“In addition to CGX-926, we are advancing multiple proprietary and collaborative programmes. We thank our new and existing investors for their continued support.”

Dimension’s founder and managing partner Zavain Dar said: “Leveraging cutting-edge molecular dynamics and machine learning, Congruence has built a best-in-class platform to unlock an exciting modality of medicines in small molecule correctors.”

Congruence continues research collaborations, including an expanded multi-target partnership with Ono Pharmaceuticals covering neurology, immunology, and oncology targets.

Another collaboration involves drug discovery for a metabolic target with a global pharmaceutical company.

The company’s Revenir computational platform analyses dynamic protein states to predict small molecule modulation, supporting its pipeline of genetically validated targets with unmet medical needs.