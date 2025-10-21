Citius Oncology has entered into an agreement with McKesson for the distribution of Lymphir (denileukin diftitox-cxdl).

Under this agreement, McKesson will act as an authorised distributor for the immunotherapy that has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat adults with relapsed or refractory Stage I-III cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after they have undergone at least one prior systemic therapy.

The agreement with McKesson finalises Citius Oncology’s essential US distribution network for Lymphir, now encompassing all three major pharmaceutical distributors in the country.

This milestone advances widespread access to the therapy in anticipation of its planned launch commercially in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Citius Pharmaceuticals and Citius Oncology chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur said: “This agreement marks the final component of our US distribution strategy and reflects our deep commitment to ensuring that physicians and patients have timely access to Lymphir.

“With a complete top-tier distribution network in place, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our promise to the CTCL community and execute a successful launch.”

The company collaborates with various pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics across the US, establishing itself as a partner in enhancing access to therapies like Lymphir.

Citius Oncology has now completed distribution agreements with all three of the US specialty distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers, facilitating extensive national access for both community oncology practices and academic centres.

These initiatives support the company’s ongoing commercialisation efforts, which include establishing market access infrastructure, ensuring inventory readiness, securing inclusion in NCCN guidelines, obtaining a permanent J-code assignment (J9161), and providing educational resources for patients and providers.