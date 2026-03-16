Biophytis has expanded its existing partnership with LynxKite Technologies to accelerate AI-driven longevity drug discovery, beginning with the MAS Receptor Synthetic Innovation & Virtual Engineering for Sarcopenia therapy (MASSIVE) project.

Supported by Enterprise Singapore, the initiative aims to enhance Biophytis’ computational longevity platform and develop therapies for age-related diseases such as sarcopenia.

The collaboration builds on Biophytis’ ongoing partnership with LynxKite and aligns with Singapore’s research, innovation and enterprise (RIE) 2030 plan.

Advanced analytics and AI specialist LynxKite will integrate AI methods relevant to longevity research into its orchestration platform.

The initial focus of the partnership is the MASSIVE project, which targets the identification and development of Mas receptor (MasR) activator drug candidates for treating sarcopenia, a degenerative muscle condition related to ageing that affects millions worldwide.

Biophytis will contribute its expertise in age-related diseases, Mas receptor pharmacology, and preclinical research. LynxKite will provide software engineering, chemoinformatics, advanced AI capabilities, as well as graphics processing unit (GPU) computation scaling on NVIDIA toolkits and Nebius neoclouds.

The project objectives include modelling the Mas receptor using AI and protein prediction tools for structure-based drug design, and generating and prioritising synthetic drug candidates through AI.

Additional objectives include synthesising and testing MasR activators for biological activity, pharmacokinetics, and safety; filing patents for lead candidates; and validating the AI software based on laboratory results.

Biophytis CEO Stanislas Veillet said: “The launch of MASSIVE marks a decisive step in our longevity strategy, combining our clinical expertise with LynxKite’s innovative AI to accelerate the discovery of transformative therapies against sarcopenia.”

LynxKite CEO Gyorgy Lajtai said: “We are proud to collaborate with Biophytis on pioneering computational longevity through our LynxKite platform, which demonstrates how LynxKite can revolutionise discovery by designing, integrating and orchestrating relevant computational tools in diverse modalities.”