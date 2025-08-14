BioDlink has received marketing approval for its bevacizumab injection biosimilar from Colombia's National Institute for Surveillance of Medicines and Foods and Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

This move is a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy, focusing on enhancing the availability of essential cancer therapies.

Bevacizumab is a targeted therapy designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). It is an integral treatment option for various cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsNSCLC).

Following the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification in multiple countries, including China, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, and Pakistan, Kexing BioPharm, which is the global licensee for the bevacizumab injection in emerging markets, has been working with BioDlink to initiate regulatory filings across 35 countries.

BioDlink CEO and executive director Dr Jun Liu said: “Cancer incidence is rising sharply, especially colorectal cancer, which has seen a global increase in early-onset cases in middle- and low‑income countries.

“With our partnership with Kexing Biopharm, we are committed to serving South American and other emerging markets and combat colorectal and lung cancers, the top two leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide.”

The pharmaceutical markets of Colombia and Pakistan are of particular significance in South America and South Asia, respectively.

Both countries are experiencing a rise in the incidence of colorectal cancer. The introduction of the bevacizumab injection biosimilar is expected to reduce treatment costs for public health systems and patients, while still adhering to stringent international quality standards.