Archeus Technologies has announced a strategic collaboration with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) to advance ART-101 for prostate cancer.

This partnership will advance the receptor-based targeting molecule into clinical development.

Under the agreement terms, Archeus Technologies will be responsible for leading the Phase I clinical development of ART-101 with the trial set to be initiated in 2025.

Advanced Radiotheranostics Lab at University of Wisconsin (UW), Madison discovered and developed ART-101.

With support from WARF through the WARF Accelerator programme, the therapy has demonstrated improved pharmacology in preclinical trials.

It also exhibited significantly higher tumour uptake and retention compared to prostate cancer treatment Pluvicto (177Lu-PSMA-617) approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Additionally, it showed superior pharmacokinetics and dosimetry, normal tissue toxicity profiles.

Archeus Technologies CEO Evan Sengbusch said: “With strong preclinical data supporting the continued development of ART-101, Archeus is eager to lead the evaluation of this novel candidate through first-in-human studies.

“Archeus is uniquely positioned to progress ART-101 into the next stage of development. This asset adds to our Phase Ⅰ-ready portfolio of differentiated radiopharmaceutical therapies with the potential to provide curative responses to cancers that are particularly challenging to treat.”

ART-101 is a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting small molecule and is being assessed as a radiopharmaceutical agent capable of delivering alpha-emitting isotopes.

Moreover, it is compatible with various therapeutic isotopes including actinium-225, lutetium-177 and terbium-161.

WARF intellectual property and licensing senior director Jeanine Burmania said: “WARF is committed to investing in cutting-edge technologies and therapeutic candidates, like ART-101, that have significant potential to advance the theranostics landscape as well as treatment options for patients in need.

“We’re pleased to partner with Archeus Technologies to continue the development of this innovative asset and look forward to better understanding its role to potentially improve outcomes for prostate cancer patients.”