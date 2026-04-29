Arcera Life Sciences and Fosun Pharma have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic long-term collaboration in licensing, technology, and neuroscience innovation in the global life sciences industry.

The initiative aligns with China’s and the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) broader strategic objectives to enhance healthcare and the life sciences industry.

The MoU was signed by Arcera chief investment officer Sunil Bhilotra and Fosun Pharma co-president and innovative medicines division CEO Xingli Wang.

Under the agreement, the collaboration leverages Fosun Pharma’s research and manufacturing strengths, as well as Arcera’s access to international markets.

The arrangement aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as an intermediary between Chinese biotech and global markets, providing earlier patient access to new therapies across the Middle East and other regions.

The partnership will see Arcera and Fosun Pharma pursue regional and global licensing opportunities, initially identifying assets in neuroscience, oncology, cardiometabolic disease, and rare diseases.

These could include compounds in advanced clinical development or already commercialised in China.

Both companies will explore the incubation of new technologies, including the formation of joint ventures or new entities to localise advanced biotechnology in the UAE.

The collaboration will focus on fostering sovereign research and development capabilities in radiopharmaceuticals, biologics, small molecules, small-interfering RNA (siRNA) therapies, as well as cell and gene therapies.

A further area of focus is strategic collaboration in neuroscience, particularly in addressing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

It aims to address significant global health challenges where both the need for advanced therapeutics and improved regional access remain unmet.

Arcera CEO Isabel Afonso said: “Today marks another step forward in our journey to build a truly global life sciences ecosystem anchored in the UAE.

“By combining Fosun Pharma’s proven drug development capabilities with Arcera’s international commercial and manufacturing capabilities, we are creating a model for how China-UAE collaboration can accelerate both biotechnology innovation and patient access to breakthrough therapies.”