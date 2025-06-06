Alvotech and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are joining forces in a strategic partnership to co-develop, manufacture, and commercialise a biosimilar candidate for MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), targeting global markets.

The alliance leverages both companies’ experience in the field of biosimilars.

By combining their resources, they aim to expedite the development process while expanding the product’s availability worldwide.

Alvotech chairman and CEO Róbert Wessman said: “We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration for pembrolizumab with Dr. Reddy’s. This agreement demonstrates Alvotech’s ability to leverage its dedicated R&D and manufacturing platform for biosimilars, accelerating the expansion of our pipeline by pursuing growing global markets. It further enables us to increase the availability of cost-effective, critical biologic medications to patients world-wide.”

Under this agreement, both parties will share responsibilities and costs associated with developing and manufacturing the biosimilar candidate.

Both companies retain rights to commercialise the product globally under certain conditions outlined in their agreement.

Keytruda originally developed by MSD, engages with the body’s immune system rather than traditional treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

It is available as a clear or slightly opalescent and colourless or faintly yellow 100mg/4ml solution administered intravenously from single-dose vials.

Dr. Reddy’s CEO Erez Israeli said: “We are happy to collaborate with Alvotech for the pembrolizumab biosimilar. This demonstrates our ability to develop and manufacture high quality and affordable treatment options for patients worldwide.

“Additionally, oncology has been a top focus therapy area for us and this collaboration will further enhance our capabilities in oncology, as pembrolizumab currently represents one of the most critical therapies in immuno-oncology.”