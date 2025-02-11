Radiopharmaceutical company AdvanCell has expanded its partnership with Eli Lilly and Company to advance targeted alpha therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The partnership will utilise the Pb-212 production technology and radionuclide development infrastructure of AdvanCell alongside Lilly’s expertise in drug development and drug candidate programmes.

It will support the development and speed up the clinical advancement of an extended portfolio of targeted alpha therapies.

AdvanCell CEO Andrew Adamovich said: “This collaboration with Lilly represents a significant milestone for AdvanCell, recognising our company as one of the leaders in the Pb-212 targeted alpha therapy space.

“By combining our groundbreaking isotope production capabilities, our team’s expertise and infrastructure with Lilly’s pharmaceutical and oncology expertise and global scale, we aim to bring transformative treatments to patients with hard-to-treat cancers. It is especially pleasing to continue and expand our existing relationship.”

AdvanCell’s advantage stems from its technology development and the infrastructure it has established to expedite early-stage clinical trials in Australia, allowing the rapid progression of radiotherapeutics that contain Pb-212 from discovery to trials.

Lilly Oncology president Jacob Van Naarden said: “Partnering with AdvanCell aligns with our commitment to advancing innovative radiopharmaceuticals. We are excited to explore the potential of Pb-212-based alpha therapies as we work to bring meaningful new treatments for patients.”

AdvanCell is focused on developing therapies for cancer using targeted alpha-emitting radionuclides.

The company intends to create treatments that enhance outcomes for individuals with cancer by integrating its manufacturing, scientific expertise, and clinical development.

Earlier this month, AdvanCell completed an oversubscribed $112m Series C funding round.

Jointly led by Sanofi Ventures, SV Health Investors, Abingworth, and SymBiosis, this financing round also saw the participation from the current investor Morningside.

New investors like Brandon Capital, and Tenmile also took part in the round.